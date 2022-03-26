3º Pará Tattoo Fest 2022 começou nesta sexta com doação de alimentos para as famílias afetadas pela pandemia

Belém do Pará recebe nos próximo final de semana , de 25 a 27 de março, pela primeira vez na Mônaco Motocenter, o 3º Pará Tattoo 2022, o evento reúne 47 estandes de tatuadores nacionais e internacionais promovendo o tradicional concurso de tatuagens. O ingresso solidário custa 10R$ e mais um 1kg de alimento destinado às famílias carentes afetadas pela pandemia.
Suspenso em função da pandemia de Covid-19, a terceira edição do Pará Tattoo Fest acontecerá nos três dias, nos horários de 10h às 22h, respeitando todos os protocolos de segurança como uso de máscara e entrada apresentação do documento de vacinação com no mínimo duas doses.
Já no setor de negócios, empresas e grandes marcas estarão apresentando seus novos lançamentos em materiais e equipamentos.
O evento abre o calendário das grandes convenções no Estado e irá promover competição de tatuagens em 17 categorias; na Sexta (25);Série de Desenho Preto e Branco, Série de Desenho Colorido, Fechamento (Costa, Braço ou Perna), Old School e Lettering. Já no Sábado (26); Full Collor (aquarela e etc…), Oriental, Pontilhismo 100%, Tribal (maori, samoan, marajoara e etc,), 100% Paraense e Portrait. No domingo (27); Realismo, Neo Tradicional, Comics, Preto e Branco, New School e o melhor do evento.
Pela dinâmica, os tatuadores se inscrevem e, ao longo do dia, terão de 8 a 9 horas para desenvolver os trabalhos sob as vistas do público. Ao final de cada dia, apresentam suas obras à mesa de jurados. Os três melhores trabalhos de cada categoria serão premiados com troféu e brindes.
“É um momento muito esperado pelos tatuadores que por meio destes concursos têm suas técnicas valorizadas e reconhecidas”, explica Lango.
Em entrevista, segundo o idealizador, Bruno Ferreira mais conhecido como Lango Tattoo, relata que a tatuagem no Estado evoluiu bastante e cresce junto com cosméticos na área da Beleza, e graças também ao Pará Tattoo vem contribuído bastante para esse crescimento colocando o Norte no cenário nacional. Hoje a tatuagem está em vários parâmetros da sociedade como nos aeroportos, shopping center. É muito importante o público procurar estúdios legalizados que seguem as normas da Anvisa (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária) pois além de arte a tatuagem é uma questão de saúde pública.
O Pará Tattoo Fest 2022 também terá programação cultural com apresentações do DJ Vitor Pedra que preparou uma sequência para inspirar lindas tattoos, Grupo de Capoeira Caiçara com Mestre Sorriso, Rodão dos Motociclistas promovendo Exposições de Motos e palestra sobre Segurança no Trânsito, e apresentação de B.Boys e apresentações de bandas e grupo de Carimbó.
O 3º PTF irá fornecer aos visitantes orientações sobre todos os procedimentos de segurança para fazer tatuagens dentro dos padrões exigidos.
Serviço:
Belém recebe nos dias 25, 26 e 27 de Março. Início 10h. A 3ª edição do Pará Tattoo Fest. Concurso de tatuagens em 17 categorias, Espaço kids, e grandes atrações musicais de artistas da terra. Espaço Mônaco Motocenter, Av. Augusto Montenegro, Km 7.5, s/n – Parque Verde, Belém – PA. Info: (91) 981757170/984712738. Instagram: @paratattoofest, Facebook: eventodetatuagem .
It is in point of fact a nice and helpful piece of information. I am glad
that you simply shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this.
Thank you for sharing.
It is not my first time to pay a visit this website, i am browsing this web site dailly and get good information from here everyday.
Ahaa, its nice conversation about this piece of writing here at this weblog, I have read all that, so now me also
commenting here.
I feel this is one of the most vital information for
me. And i’m satisfied studying your article. But
want to remark on few common things, The site taste is perfect, the articles
is in reality nice : D. Good activity, cheers
Excellent web site you have got here.. It’s difficult to find high quality writing like yours nowadays.
I truly appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!
I am in fact grateful to the holder of this web page who has shared this impressive article at here.
I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your weblog.
Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems? A handful of my blog readers have complained about my site not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari.
Do you have any advice to help fix this problem?
This is really interesting, You are an overly skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and look ahead to looking for
extra of your fantastic post. Also, I’ve shared your
website in my social networks
What’s up, always i used to check weblog posts here early in the break of
day, because i love to find out more and more.
Article writing is also a excitement, if you know afterward you can write if
not it is complicated to write.
Right now it looks like Movable Type is the best
blogging platform out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
Excellent article. I am experiencing a few of these issues as well..
I’m gone to inform my little brother, that he should also
visit this weblog on regular basis to get updated from newest reports.
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having
problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail.
I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might
be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and
I look forward to seeing it develop over time.
This web site truly has all of the info I wanted concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, let alone the content!
After going over a few of the articles on your web site,
I really like your way of writing a blog. I book-marked it to my bookmark
webpage list and will be checking back soon. Please check out my website as well and tell me your
opinion.
constantly i used to read smaller posts that
also clear their motive, and that is also happening with this
article which I am reading at this place.
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your
site, how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account aided me
a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast
offered bright clear concept
Great items from you, man. I have have in mind your stuff prior to and you are simply too
magnificent. I really like what you’ve bought here, really like what you are saying and the way through which you say it.
You make it enjoyable and you still care for to stay it wise.
I can not wait to read far more from you. That is really a wonderful site.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about
this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is fantastic blog.
A great read. I’ll certainly be back.
I visit each day some websites and websites to read articles, but this website offers feature based articles.
I like the helpful information you supply for your articles.
I’ll bookmark your weblog and check once more here frequently.
I’m moderately certain I will be informed plenty of new stuff right right here!
Good luck for the following!
Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was
just curious if you get a lot of spam comments? If
so how do you protect against it, any plugin or
anything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so
any help is very much appreciated.
Wow, that’s what I was looking for, what a information! existing
here at this blog, thanks admin of this web page.
For latest news you have to visit internet and on world-wide-web I found this
web page as a finest website for most recent updates.
Hmm it seems like your site ate my first comment (it was
extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the whole thing.
Do you have any suggestions for rookie blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
Admiring the hard work you put into your blog and detailed
information you present. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed
information. Great read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding
your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Appreciating the time and energy you put into your blog and in depth information you provide.
It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while
that isn’t the same outdated rehashed information. Wonderful read!
I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS
feeds to my Google account.