    3º Pará Tattoo Fest 2022 começou nesta sexta com doação de alimentos para as famílias afetadas pela pandemia

    Belém do Pará recebe nos próximo final de semana , de 25 a 27 de março, pela primeira vez na Mônaco Motocenter, o 3º Pará Tattoo 2022, o evento reúne 47 estandes de tatuadores nacionais e internacionais promovendo o tradicional concurso de tatuagens. O ingresso solidário custa 10R$ e mais um 1kg de alimento destinado às famílias carentes afetadas pela pandemia.

    Suspenso em função da pandemia de Covid-19, a terceira edição do Pará Tattoo Fest acontecerá nos três dias, nos horários de 10h às 22h, respeitando todos os protocolos de segurança como uso de máscara e entrada apresentação do documento de vacinação com no mínimo duas doses.

    Já no setor de negócios, empresas e grandes marcas estarão apresentando seus novos lançamentos em materiais e equipamentos.

    O evento abre o calendário das grandes convenções no Estado e irá promover competição de tatuagens em 17 categorias; na Sexta (25);Série de Desenho Preto e Branco, Série de Desenho Colorido, Fechamento (Costa, Braço ou Perna), Old School e Lettering. Já no Sábado (26); Full Collor (aquarela e etc…), Oriental, Pontilhismo 100%, Tribal (maori, samoan, marajoara e etc,), 100% Paraense e Portrait. No domingo (27); Realismo, Neo Tradicional, Comics, Preto e Branco, New School e o melhor do evento.

    Pela dinâmica, os tatuadores se inscrevem e, ao longo do dia, terão de 8 a 9 horas para desenvolver os trabalhos sob as vistas do público. Ao final de cada dia, apresentam suas obras à mesa de jurados. Os três melhores trabalhos de cada categoria serão premiados com troféu e brindes.

    “É um momento muito esperado pelos tatuadores que por meio destes concursos têm suas técnicas valorizadas e reconhecidas”, explica Lango.

    Em entrevista, segundo o idealizador, Bruno Ferreira mais conhecido como Lango Tattoo, relata que a tatuagem no Estado evoluiu bastante e cresce junto com cosméticos na área da Beleza, e graças também ao Pará Tattoo vem contribuído bastante para esse crescimento colocando o Norte no cenário nacional. Hoje a tatuagem está em vários parâmetros da sociedade como nos aeroportos, shopping center. É muito importante o público procurar estúdios legalizados que seguem as normas da Anvisa (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária) pois além de arte a tatuagem é uma questão de saúde pública.

    O Pará Tattoo Fest 2022 também terá programação cultural com apresentações do DJ Vitor Pedra que preparou uma sequência para inspirar lindas tattoos, Grupo de Capoeira Caiçara com Mestre Sorriso, Rodão dos Motociclistas promovendo Exposições de Motos e palestra sobre Segurança no Trânsito, e apresentação de B.Boys e apresentações de bandas e grupo de Carimbó.

    O 3º PTF irá fornecer aos visitantes orientações sobre todos os procedimentos de segurança para fazer tatuagens dentro dos padrões exigidos.

    Cartaz Oficial

    Serviço:

    Belém recebe nos dias 25, 26 e 27 de Março. Início 10h. A 3ª edição do Pará Tattoo Fest. Concurso de tatuagens em 17 categorias, Espaço kids, e grandes atrações musicais de artistas da terra. Espaço Mônaco Motocenter, Av. Augusto Montenegro, Km 7.5, s/n – Parque Verde, Belém – PA. Info: (91) 981757170/984712738. Instagram: @paratattoofest, Facebook: eventodetatuagem . 

