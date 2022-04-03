    domingo, 3 de abril de 2022
    A Polícia Civil do Pará deflagra a primeira fase do projeto “Segurança Por Todo o Pará” com ações em municípios do Marajó

    A Polícia Civil do Pará deflagrou a primeira fase do projeto “Segurança Por Todo o Pará” com ações iniciais no município de Anajás, no Marajó. Durante a operação, realizada na última quinta-feira (28), foram cumpridos cerca de sete mandados de prisão, busca e apreensão no município.

    Das prisões realizadas, cinco foram por tráfico de drogas, uma por estupro de vulnerável e uma por receptação. Durante as buscas realizadas no município, foi encontrado um aparelho de televisão, que havia sido furtado recentemente. Após processo de perícia, o aparelho foi devolvido ao proprietário.

    Também foram realizadas ações no rio Cururu, em Anajás, e ainda nos municípios de Afuá e Chaves, com intuito de cumprir mandados de prisão na área ribeirinha e ainda realizar abordagens em embarcações provenientes de Macapá (AP).

    Segundo Walter Resende, delegado-geral da Polícia Civil do Pará, as ações da operação “Segurança Por Todo o Pará” serão contínuas na região do Marajó Ocidental. “Nossas ações atuarão por todo o Marajó e em outras regiões também. O intuito é atuar contra os crimes mais constantes nos interiores. Temos uma equipe empenhada em atuar nestes casos”, afirma. Ainda de acordo com o delegado, as operações seguem com equipes intensificando a segurança e o combate ao crime no município de Chaves.

    Participaram das ações, as equipes compostas por agentes da Delegacia de Polícia Civil em Anajás, Delegacia de Polícia Fluvial (DPFLU), Superintendência Regional do Marajó Ocidental, Polícia Militar de Breves, Destacamento de Polícia Militar de Anajás, Grupamento Fluvial e Batalhão de Ação com Cães.

    Fonte: Polícia Civil Do Estado Pará/Foto: Divulgação

