Apple começa a fabricar o iPhone 13 no Brasil

I just received an iPhone 13 made in Brazil by Foxconn. MLPF3BR/A A2633. Purchased from Apple Premium reseller called iPlace. Nothing on Google about Apple producing iPhones in Brazil however. Or did I miss something? @9to5mac @MacRumors @appleinsider @blogdoiphone @MacMagazine pic.twitter.com/7Yp42G096h