Candidatos definidos

Os candidatos ao governo do Estado do Pará já estão definidos para a corrida eleitoral que, oficialmente, começa dia 16 deste mês. Cleber Rabelo, Major Marcony, Shirley Alves e Sofia Couto lançaram candidaturas sem coligações. Helder Barbalho, candidato à reeleição do MDB, terá apoio de 15 partidos coligados; Zequinha Marinho, do PL, de três; e o professor Adolfo Neto, do Psol, de dois coligados. O PRTB, partido do vice-presidente Hamilton Morão, que também tem candidato próprio ao governo do Pará, ainda não definiu o vice.