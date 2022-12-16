    CELEBRIDADES

    Comentarista da GloboNews engole mosquito ao vivo

    Paulo LucasPor 7 Comentários1 Min Read

    Nesta quinta-feira (15), o jornalista e comentarista do GloboNews, Octavio Guedes, enfrentou uma situação inusitada. Durante entrada ao vivo, ele engoliu um mosquito.

    O caso ocorreu durante o GloboNews Mais, quando Guedes foi chamado para comentar sobre Fernando Haddad como futuro ministro da Fazenda. Ao falar sobre o Partido dos Trabalhadores (PT), o jornalista tossiu e avisou que engoliu o inseto.

    – O PT foi um partido que foi radical nos anos 80, né, nasceu radical, ali aos olhos de hoje… engoli um mosquito! – falou.

    Depois, ele acabou rindo da situação junto com o apresentador Tiago Eltz. Octavio pediu água e brincou com a situação.

    – Engoli um mosquito. Vai chegar uma água daqui a pouco, pô. Que nojeira, engoli um mosquito! Mas vamos lá. Tava gostosinho – falou.

    Fonte: Pleno News/Foto: Reprodução

    Compartilhar

    Related Posts

    View 7 Comments

    7 Comentários

    7. Alkaptili on

      The observed effects of tamoxifen are dependent on endogenous estradiol concentration and the specific organ or cell type being studied viagra priligy Ulcerative blepharitis is less common than seborrheic blepharitis and usually begins in childhood

    Leave A Reply