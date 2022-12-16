Comentarista da GloboNews engole mosquito ao vivo

Nesta quinta-feira (15), o jornalista e comentarista do GloboNews, Octavio Guedes, enfrentou uma situação inusitada. Durante entrada ao vivo, ele engoliu um mosquito.
O caso ocorreu durante o GloboNews Mais, quando Guedes foi chamado para comentar sobre Fernando Haddad como futuro ministro da Fazenda. Ao falar sobre o Partido dos Trabalhadores (PT), o jornalista tossiu e avisou que engoliu o inseto.
– O PT foi um partido que foi radical nos anos 80, né, nasceu radical, ali aos olhos de hoje… engoli um mosquito! – falou.
Depois, ele acabou rindo da situação junto com o apresentador Tiago Eltz. Octavio pediu água e brincou com a situação.
– Engoli um mosquito. Vai chegar uma água daqui a pouco, pô. Que nojeira, engoli um mosquito! Mas vamos lá. Tava gostosinho – falou.
Fonte: Pleno News/Foto: Reprodução
1 Co amilofruse is a treatment for fluid retention oedema, either in the legs peripheral edema or on the lungs pulmonary oedema accutane buy online
just solve this task, just press the button when the light flashes monkey buy priligy
Blanc has been a fixture in North American racing for more than 20 years lasix tablet
viagra street value 2002; 4 Suppl 3 S26 38
Colton yvneemiYhRYlUQKNpXU 6 26 2022 propecia before and after
It is therefore to be looked at in a similar vein to anabolic steroids in terms of its effects and how it works, and the effects it technically can produce viagra cialis levitra differences Likewise, Matorras et al
The observed effects of tamoxifen are dependent on endogenous estradiol concentration and the specific organ or cell type being studied viagra priligy Ulcerative blepharitis is less common than seborrheic blepharitis and usually begins in childhood