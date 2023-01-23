Comentarista Gilson Ricardo, o Gilsão, morre após sofrer infarto

O comentarista Gilson Ricardo, o Gilsão, morreu na noite deste domingo (22) aos 74 anos após sofrer um infarto. A informação foi confirmada pela Rádio Tupi, onde o radialista trabalhava atualmente. A emissora comunicou que Gilson passou mal em casa, na Ilha do Governador, no Rio de Janeiro.
Gilson apresentava atualmente o programa Bola em Jogo, que ia ao ar aos domingos, e também fazia parte da equipe de esportes da Tupi. O comunicador também participava do Show do Antônio Carlos.
O Flamengo, clube do qual o comentarista era torcedor, emitiu uma nota de pesar em suas redes sociais.
– O Clube de Regatas do Flamengo lamenta profundamente o falecimento do radialista, apresentador e grande rubro-negro Gilson Ricardo. Muita força aos familiares e amigos neste momento tão triste. Descanse em paz, Gilsão – declarou o Flamengo em seus perfis.
Além de trabalhar na Tupi, Gilson também atuou na Rádio Globo por 35 anos. O comunicador foi ainda comentarista no SBT Rio ao lado de Gerson, o Canhotinha de Ouro, e do narrador José Carlos Araújo, o Garotinho, que homenageou o amigo.
– Gilson era um cara excepcional, tinha um astral incrível e inegavelmente marcou seu nome na história da comunicação brasileira. Por várias décadas, tive a honra de estar ao seu lado nas transmissões esportivas, em várias emissoras, tanto no rádio, quanto na TV. Tenho certeza que o seu talento marcante inspirou uma geração inteira de comunicadores – declarou Araújo.
Fonte: Pleno News/Foto: Reprodução/YouTube
