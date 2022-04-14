    domingo, 17 de abril de 2022
    Tendência
    8 Comentários

    Hélio fez escola
    O saudoso governador Hélio Gueiros, jornalista dos bons, fez escola, com sua maneira bem humorada de contar os causos, espetando políticos, mandando recados, sem citar o nome de ninguém

    PRIMEIRA COLUNA 8 Comentários

    Hélio fez escola
    O saudoso governador Hélio Gueiros, jornalista dos bons, fez escola, com sua maneira bem humorada de contar os causos, espetando políticos, mandando recados, sem citar o nome de ninguém. O “cutucado” sabia que o ex-governador mexia com ele, mas não tinha embasamento legal para processá-lo, ou então, a carapuça havia serviço. No frigir dos ovos, boca fechada não entra mosca.

    Compartilhar

    Tópicos Relacionados

    View 8 Comments

    8 Comentários

    4. Find Similar Websites on

      Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve take note your stuff prior
      to and you’re just extremely magnificent. I actually like
      what you’ve acquired here, really like what you are stating
      and the way in which you assert it. You are making it entertaining and you still care
      for to stay it smart. I can’t wait to learn much more from you.
      This is actually a great web site.

    5. useful content on

      This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
      I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great
      post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

    6. سندرم تخمدان پلی کیستیک on

      I am really loving the theme/design of your site. Do you ever run into any browser
      compatibility issues? A couple of my blog audience have complained
      about my website not operating correctly in Explorer but looks
      great in Safari. Do you have any tips to help fix this problem?

    7. Hair Transplant in Mumbai on

      I don’t even know how I stopped up right here, however I thought this
      put up used to be great. I do not understand who you’re however certainly
      you’re going to a famous blogger when you are not already.
      Cheers!

    Leave A Reply