Hélio fez escola

O saudoso governador Hélio Gueiros, jornalista dos bons, fez escola, com sua maneira bem humorada de contar os causos, espetando políticos, mandando recados, sem citar o nome de ninguém. O “cutucado” sabia que o ex-governador mexia com ele, mas não tinha embasamento legal para processá-lo, ou então, a carapuça havia serviço. No frigir dos ovos, boca fechada não entra mosca.