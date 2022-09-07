    PRIMEIRA COLUNA

    Perseguição
    Segundo as associações desses profissionais, o maior problema enfrentando, é que as autoridades de trânsito dos municípios estariam fazendo “perseguição” aos condutores e apreendendo os veículos

    Paulo LucasPor Atualizado:8 Comentários1 Min Read

    Perseguição
    Segundo as associações desses profissionais, o maior problema enfrentando, é que as autoridades de trânsito dos municípios estariam fazendo “perseguição” aos condutores e apreendendo os veículos, mesmo estando tudo legalizado, alegando que o transporte é irregular, o que não o é de verdade, já que há uma lei federal, a de Nº 13.640, de 26 de março de 2018, que regulamenta o serviço em todo o Brasil. O que falta é a regulamentação nos Estados.

    Compartilhar

    Related Posts

    View 8 Comments

    8 Comentários

    2. w88 on

      Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article.
      I will make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post.
      I will certainly return.

    3. w88 on

      I was wondering if you ever considered changing the page layout of your site?

      Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way
      of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1
      or two pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?

    Leave A Reply