Perseguição
Segundo as associações desses profissionais, o maior problema enfrentando, é que as autoridades de trânsito dos municípios estariam fazendo “perseguição” aos condutores e apreendendo os veículos, mesmo estando tudo legalizado, alegando que o transporte é irregular, o que não o é de verdade, já que há uma lei federal, a de Nº 13.640, de 26 de março de 2018, que regulamenta o serviço em todo o Brasil. O que falta é a regulamentação nos Estados.
