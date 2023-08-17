Polícia Civil atua em operação integrada que desarticulou organização responsável por fraudes e lavagem de dinheiro

A Polícia Civil do Pará participou de forma integrada da Operação “Big Boss”, deflagrada nesta quinta-feira (17), e que desarticulou uma organização criminosa especializada em fraudes bancárias e lavagem de dinheiro. A ação envolveu as equipe das Polícias Civis do Distrito Federal, Pará, Goiás e Espírito Santo.

Durante o trabalho das polícias foram cumpridos nove mandados de prisão preventiva e 10 mandados de busca e apreensão nas cidades de Marabá (PA), Samambaia (DF), Planaltina (GO), Serra (ES) e Goiânia (GO). A operação recebeu esse nome porque o líder dos criminosos era chamado pelos demais integrantes de “patrão”.

“As investigações apuraram que o líder do grupo criminoso atua no Distrito Federal, Pará e Goiás há mais de 10 anos, praticando diversos tipos de crimes de estelionato relacionados a fraudes bancárias, principalmente através da invasão de contas, por meio de links ou induzindo as vítimas à instalação de programas para a subtração de valores de pessoas físicas, empresas e prefeituras”, destacou delegado-geral Walter Resende.

O prejuízo total das vítimas está estimado em cerca de 300 milhões de reais na última década. Desde 2019, os demais integrantes da organização criminosa auxiliaram na ocultação dos valores obtidos nos golpes, por meio da abertura de empresas de fachada ou da compra de imóveis e veículos de luxo.

“A equipe de policiais da Superintendência Regional do Sudeste do Pará deu apoio no cumprimento de três mandados de prisão preventiva, dentre eles, uma mulher e dois homens, e de quatro mandados de busca e apreensão domiciliar. As três pessoas presas em Marabá tinham participação na lavagem de dinheiro, por meio de movimentação de valores em empresas criadas, na compra e reforma de imóveis e de outros bens”, informou o delegado Vinícius Cardoso, superintendente da região.

Houve também o sequestro judicial dos bens em nome dos autores. Pela prática de organização criminosa e lavagem de dinheiro, eles poderão ser condenados a penas superiores a 15 anos de reclusão. O líder do grupo tem antecedentes criminais por formação de quadrilha, furtos qualificados, organização criminosa e posse de drogas. Um dos alvos foi candidato a vereador em Planaltina (GO).

Todos os presos passarão pelos procedimentos cabíveis e ficarão à disposição da justiça.

Fonte: Agência Pará/Foto: Divulgação