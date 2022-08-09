Prazo
Está se esgotando o prazo para que os partidos políticos registrem as candidaturas junto ao Tribunal Regional Eleitoral – TRE. Esses números serão computados todos pelo Tribunal Superior Eleitoral – TSE. E assim, a máquina eleitoral vai se afinando para o grande embate, em que o foco se volta para o futuro governador e para o futuro presidente da República.
