Professores de Belterra encerram greve sem conseguir reajuste imediato integral do piso nacional; aulas recomeçam quinta-feira

Professores da rede municipal de Belterra, na Região Metropolitana de Santarém, no oeste do Pará, decidiram acabar na terça-feira (29), com a greve deflagrada pela categoria no último dia 24. Os trabalhadores encerram a paralisação sem conseguir o reajuste de 33,24% do piso salarial do magistério. Eles aceitaram voltar ao trabalho pelos 18% oferecido pelo prefeitura.

Em reunião de negociação, o prefeito concordou em pagar o reajuste integral do piso nacional do magistério( 33,24%) a partir de julho. Neste mês, a prefeitura vai reajustar o piso em 18%, com pagamento retroativo desde janeiro.

O percentual oferecido pelo prefeito Jociclélio Castro Macedo, até então, era considerado ‘imoral’ e ‘inaceitável’ pelos trabalhadores. Porém, após algumas rodadas de negociações e pressão, os profissionais da educação decidiram recuar e voltar às salas de aulas.

Coincidentemente, o fim da paralisação ocorre após a Prefeitura anunciar a contratação temporária e excepcional de profissionais do magistério para suprir a ausência de professores nas escolas do município.

As aulas das escolas municipais devem ser retomadas a partir desta quinta-feira (31).

O prefeito Jociclélio Castro Macedo alega que a Prefeitura não tem como pagar o valor do piso fixado pelo MEC, pois o percentual ultrapassa os limites da razoabilidade das finanças públicas.

Fonte: O Estado Net