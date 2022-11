Seleção feminina conquista título mundial inédito no vôlei sentado

🏆2022 WPV Sitting Volleyball World Championships – The Finals🏆



Parabéns!



BRA 🇧🇷 are champions in #Sarajevo2022 and have now qualified for the #Paris2024 Paralympics after a thrilling tiebreak win 3-2 (25-23, 18-25, 21-25, 25-17, 15-6) over CAN 🇨🇦



Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/n27QUhYyyH